Message shared at Lawton Juneteenth celebration

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A celebration that happens all across the United States has its own celebration here in Lawton. The Lawton Fort Sill City wide Juneteenth Celebration attracted a large crowd on Saturday. Juneteenth is a time were the community comes together and celebrates the end of slavery in America. The event was divided into two parts. The first at the Frederick Douglass Professional Development Center with performances. And the other at Doulgas Park with fun, food and games.

Reverend Clarence Luckey says the performances on Saturday had an important message.

"The performances here were kind of reminiscent of what we went through as a people down through the years,” Luckey said. “We still struggle with some of those unfortunate events today, but we are still making progress going forward.”

Juneteenth's history goes back to when the news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas. Since news traveled slow hundreds of years ago, it took two and a half years for the slaves to learn they were now free.

