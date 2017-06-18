Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick installs new 100 person storm shelter

Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.
Students and staff at the Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick feel a little bit safer after a brand new 100 person tornado shelter was installed on campus.
