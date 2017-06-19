Boat explosion on Lake Lawtonka leaves two children hospitalized

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police responded to a boating accident on Lake Lawtonka just after noon on June 17th.

According to police, the engine compartment on the boat exploded causing the craft to go up in flames.

The 6 passengers jumped off the boat. Four of the six passengers were children. All of the passengers had minor injuries from jumping off the boat. Two children were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

