OK man charged with child sex crimes attempted to enroll in victim's school

DELAWARE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A 20-year-old Oklahoma man who investigators say established an inappropriate relationship with an underage victim then tried to enroll in the victim's school from behind bars.

The teen told police the man showed up several times to his school in Delaware County. The suspect was arrested in April, and court documents say he admitted to falsifying paperwork in an attempt to enroll in the school. Investigators say the suspect forged a birth certificate and school transcripts.

They said he then called his grandmother from behind bars to ask her to get rid of his computers. Detectives said when they found them, the hard drives had been torn out. The suspect's grandmother now faces one count of conspiracy to destroy evidence.

