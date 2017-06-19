Lawsuit filed against OK after mistakenly released prisoner murders bank president

EUFAULA, OK (KSWO)- A lawsuit has been filed against the state of Oklahoma after a convict, released by mistake, killed a bank president last year.

Cedric Norris was freed from a Texas prison after serving a short sentence. He was supposed to be serving a combined 70 years in Oklahoma for previous robbery convictions, but he was never transferred back to the Sooner State.

"I'm not going to comment on whose error it was, but we did what we were supposed to do. We followed proper procedure to get him down there,” said Michelle Robinette with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit claims that the state department of corrections and Tulsa County didn't do enough to bring him back to Oklahoma to serve out the rest of his sentences.

After he was released from prison in Texas, he went on to commit a bank robbery in Eufaula. He killed the bank's president and injured another person before dying in a shootout with police.

