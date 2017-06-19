2017 Chautauqua opening reception is June 19th at Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's annual Chautauqua series will kick off with an opening reception tonight.

The programs are tomorrow through Saturday from 10:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon at the Museum of the Great Plains, with performances at City Hall at 7:00 in the evening each day. This week's presentations are free and open to the public.

Chautauqua programs use historical enactments and workshops to teach history. Tonight's opening reception takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lawton Public Library meeting room.

