OKC to house new Guatemala consulate office

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City is fresh off a presidential visit-- not President Trump, but Guatemalan President, Jimmy Morales.

Senator James Lankford helped welcome him to the Sooner State this weekend to dedicate Oklahoma City's very first consulate office.

Guatemala is opening four new offices in America. The others are in Miami, Seattle, and Raleigh.

Officials estimate about 55,000 Guatemalans live in the US. Consulates are offices designed to help foreign citizens in the country.

