New Air BnB sales tax begins July 1st in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A 4.5 percent sales tax will soon be coming to Air BnB in Oklahoma.

The company allows travelers to rent the space of someone willing to open up their home. It was previously excluded from the state sales tax, but recently reached an agreement with the state.

Officials from the Oklahoma Tax Commission say the sales tax, which was also recently put into effect for online giant Amazon, could help brick and mortar stores, which thought it was unfair their digital competitors did not have to deal with the state taxes.

"With internet sales of merchandise or hotel rooms or anything along those lines, they're losing that tax dollar and it's really eroding the base," said Paula Ross with the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

The tax on Air BnB goes into effect on July 1st. The state was able to start collecting online sales tax through the Retail Protection Act, signed into law last year by Governor Mary Fallin.

