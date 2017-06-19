New Air BnB sales tax begins July 1st in OK

In a statement, as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, Sheriff Biggerstaff submitted his letter of resignation to the county human resource director and the county judge.
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.
