10-year-old Texas girl drowns in Red River in Oklahoma

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old Texas girl drowned in the Red River in southeastern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says the girl from Texarkana, Texas, was not wearing a personal flotation device while wading in the river south of Idabel about 6 p.m. Saturday.

The report says she apparently slipped and went under water, and never resurfaced.

Her body was found about three hours later more than 200 feet from where she disappeared.

The girl's name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.