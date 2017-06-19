City of Lawton, former officer reach wrongful termination settlement

The City of Lawton has settled a legal dispute with a former police officer after allegations of wrongful termination.

The city and Ronnie Smith Jr. came to the agreement last week.

Smith, along with the local police union, filed a grievance with the city for, among other things, wrongful termination in August of 2016 after Smith had his employment ended.

As part of the settlement, Smith will receive nearly $42,000 in back pay and other compensation.

The settlement also states the city does not admit to any “responsibility or liability” related to Smith’s dismissal.

7News reached out to the city for comment on the settlement. A spokesperson for the city told us “the City of Lawton does not comment on personnel matters in any regard.”

