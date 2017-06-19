Summer Youth Internship Program prepares students for workforce

Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.
Members of the area law enforcement family are remembering a man who's been a fixture in Lawton and Comanche County for the last four decades.
The City of Lawton is helping local students prepare for the workforce through its Summer Youth Internship Program. The program started last year and allows Juniors and Seniors in Lawton Public Schools to work in one of the city's departments for the summer and make a little money over break.
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.
A retired Australian Veteran visited Lawton Monday hoping to inspire other veterans and members of the community working to overcome PTSD and depression.
