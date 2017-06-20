Cameron University tuition hike expected to be approved Tuesday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tuition and fees are likely going up 3.5 percent for Cameron University students in the Fall Semester.

Tuesday the school's leaders will ask their governing regents to approve the increase, which officials say will amount to about $210 more a year for in-state undergraduate students. In all, 30-hours and fees over two semesters will cost about $6,200. Cameron says its state funding for the next year has been cut by about $1.1 million.

You can read Cameron's full agenda for the regents here.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.