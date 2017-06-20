Oklahoma names Skip Johnson head baseball coach

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma has promoted Skip Johnson from pitching coach to head baseball coach.

The school made the announcement in a news release Monday.

Johnson spent one season at Oklahoma after spending the previous 10 years as an assistant at Texas. Oklahoma pitchers surrendered the fewest home runs in the Big 12 and combined for 531 strikeouts to rank fourth in school history. Last week, pitchers JB Olson, Devon Perez and Vincenzo Aiello were selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

Johnson replaces Pete Hughes, who had a record of 128-107-1 in four seasons at Oklahoma and finished third in the Big 12 twice. Hughes led the Sooners to a 35-24 record and a NCAA Tournament berth this season.

