Oklahoma names Skip Johnson head baseball coach - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma names Skip Johnson head baseball coach

Skip Johnson (Source Sooner Sports) Skip Johnson (Source Sooner Sports)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma has promoted Skip Johnson from pitching coach to head baseball coach.

The school made the announcement in a news release Monday.

Johnson spent one season at Oklahoma after spending the previous 10 years as an assistant at Texas. Oklahoma pitchers surrendered the fewest home runs in the Big 12 and combined for 531 strikeouts to rank fourth in school history. Last week, pitchers JB Olson, Devon Perez and Vincenzo Aiello were selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

Johnson replaces Pete Hughes, who had a record of 128-107-1 in four seasons at Oklahoma and finished third in the Big 12 twice. Hughes led the Sooners to a 35-24 record and a NCAA Tournament berth this season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Georgia race finally heads to voters; DC watching closely

    Georgia race finally heads to voters; DC watching closely

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-06-20 07:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:29:27 GMT

    The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

    The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

  • Paris: 4 family members detained after Champs-Elysees attack

    Paris: 4 family members detained after Champs-Elysees attack

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:38 AM EDT2017-06-20 07:38:33 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:29:10 GMT

    Four family members of a man killed after ramming his car into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees are in custody.

    Four family members of a man killed after ramming his car into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees are in custody.

  • McConnell says GOP getting ready for Senate health care vote

    McConnell says GOP getting ready for Senate health care vote

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-06-20 07:57:42 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:28:30 GMT

    Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.

    Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly