Oklahoma safety Sunderland suspended indefinitely

Will Sunderland (Source Sooner Sports) Will Sunderland (Source Sooner Sports)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma has suspended junior safety Will Sunderland indefinitely.

The school made the announcement Monday.

Oklahoma County court records show that Sunderland was charged with concealing stolen property on June 13, and a warrant for his arrest was issued June 15.

The Midwest City (Oklahoma) High School graduate played in eight games last season and had 15 tackles, one interception and a pass breakup. His freshman year at Oklahoma, he played in eight games and had three tackles. He was expected to have a more significant role this season.

    The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

    Four family members of a man killed after ramming his car into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees are in custody.

    Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.

