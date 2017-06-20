Man arrested in connection to KFC-Taco Bell robbery - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man arrested in connection to KFC-Taco Bell robbery

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Henry Damien Pellom Henry Damien Pellom

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Henry Pellom has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the KFC-Taco Bell in Lawton.

Officers were called to the store at Southeast 1st and Lee Boulevard just after 10 p.m. June 12th after a male armed with a weapon robbed the store. The suspect also took personal items from the employees and then left the store.

