Man arrested in connection to KFC-Taco Bell robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Henry Pellom has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the KFC-Taco Bell in Lawton.

Officers were called to the store at Southeast 1st and Lee Boulevard just after 10 p.m. June 12th after a male armed with a weapon robbed the store. The suspect also took personal items from the employees and then left the store.

