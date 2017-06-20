Two SW OK lawmakers missed more than 35% of votes cast during the legislative session

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
A Tulsa couple has received 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler. Emergency crews found a 2-year-old Michael Rigney unresponsive, with bruises on his arms and face, and suffering from a head injury in 2016. He later died from his injuries. The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, said that she left the boy alone with Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, the day before his death.
Data shows the oil and gas industry rig count is now double what it was this time last year in Oklahoma. In April, there was an average of 125 active weekly rigs. A year ago, there were 62 active rigs. “I think in Oklahoma, a lot of it is our structure,” said Tim Wigley, president of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association. The low gross production tax of 2 percent for new wells has helped recruit more companies to Oklahoma.
Police are continuing to investigate the gruesome death of a 55-year-old Chickasha pastor. Police are waiting on reports from the medical examiner’s office and the state fire marshal for more information about Michael Walworth’s death-- he was found burned Friday between his home and the Missionary Baptist Church. “I was sad to hear (it). Mike was my friend,” said Pastor Nathan Brewer, who met Walworth more than a year ago.
