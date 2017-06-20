Two SW OK lawmakers missed more than 35% of votes cast during the legislative session

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Some state lawmakers say budget negotiations are the reason they missed casting several votes during the legislative session.

The session ended May 26th. Two lawmakers from our area were listed among those missing the highest number votes in the Senate.

Democratic Senator Randy Bass of Lawton ranked third in the number of missed votes. He missed just over 36-percent. He said part of the reason was because he is terming out in 2018, and some of his attention has been focused on what his next job will be.

He ranked just behind Republican Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz of Altus. Schulz missed 37 and a half percent of all votes. He said his leadership role often forced him to be on the floor working on budget plans when votes on other issues were scheduled.

