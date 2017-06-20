New details about large pot bust at Tinker Air Force Base

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Officials at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics are revealing new details in a large pot bust made at Tinker Air Force Base last week.

Authorities pulled more than 700 pounds of marijuana from a truck that tried to get onto Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the truck driver was actually trying to deliver other items when the drugs were discovered.

"It was nothing remarkable, that they probably don't receive many shipments on a daily basis. So those will be checked. That's why it's hard to believe that this guy could think that his truck was anything special that wouldn't get checked along with other vehicles on that base,” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

They found 35 boxes of raw marijuana and several thousand small containers of marijuana oil. The OBN believes the drugs were being taken to New Jersey from California.

