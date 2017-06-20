Officials work to identify Garvin County oil site body

GARVIN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Garvin County say a body found at an oil site is being investigated as a homicide.

The Sheriff's office said the man's body was found in a pickup truck with obvious signs of trauma. A worker made the discovery at the entrance to an oil site over the weekend.

Authorities are waiting for a coroner to confirm the man's identity so that deputies can move forward with the investigation.

"We have an idea who this person may be. He is a local person… We have seen nothing to indicate that the person responsible for this killing or the persons responsible for this killing is associated with any other violence in the area,” said Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes.

The OSBI is assisting in the investigation. So far, there are no suspects and an official cause of death has not been released.

