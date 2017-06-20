Medical episode results in crash in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Medical episode results in crash in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Following a medical episode, a car crashed through a fence before hitting a tree and shed in Lawton this morning. The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at 23rd Street and Denver Avenue.

The driver was taken to an area hospital.

