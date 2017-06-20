Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The remains of a Texas sailor who died in the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor are returning home.

The Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2rRc9ct ) reports George Anderson Coke Jr.'s remains were recently identified after his family provided DNA samples for testing. Before then, his remains had been buried in a mass grave in Hawaii alongside other crewmen.

The Arlington man went into service in early 1941 and served aboard the USS Oklahoma. Nearly 430 crewmen were killed after Japanese warplanes launched torpedoes at the ship on Dec. 7, 1941.

In 2015, the Defense Department announced it would be exhuming the bodies of unidentified USS Oklahoma crew members and trying to identify them.

Coke will have a public memorial service with full military honors on Saturday. He'll be buried in Parkdale Cemetery.

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy Congress race

    Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy Congress race

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-06-20 07:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:20:35 GMT

    The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

    The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

  • GOP preparing for Senate health care vote, amid differences

    GOP preparing for Senate health care vote, amid differences

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-06-20 07:57:42 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:19:34 GMT

    Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.

    Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.

  • Tulsa couple receives 30-year sentence for the death of a toddler

    Tulsa couple receives 30-year sentence for the death of a toddler

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:01:45 GMT
    Morgan and Taylor (Source News on 6)Morgan and Taylor (Source News on 6)

    A Tulsa couple has received 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler. Emergency crews found a 2-year-old Michael Rigney unresponsive, with bruises on his arms and face, and suffering from a head injury in 2016. He later died from his injuries. The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, said that she left the boy alone with Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, the day before his death. 

    A Tulsa couple has received 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler. Emergency crews found a 2-year-old Michael Rigney unresponsive, with bruises on his arms and face, and suffering from a head injury in 2016. He later died from his injuries. The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, said that she left the boy alone with Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, the day before his death. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly