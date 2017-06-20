Police continue to investigate the murder of a Chickasha pastor

CHICKASHA, OK (KOCO)- Police are continuing to investigate the gruesome death of a 55-year-old Chickasha pastor.

Police are waiting on reports from the medical examiner’s office and the state fire marshal for more information about Michael Walworth’s death-- he was found burned Friday between his home and the Missionary Baptist Church.

“I was sad to hear (it). Mike was my friend,” said Pastor Nathan Brewer, who met Walworth more than a year ago. “From the day we met, he was someone who very frequently would send encouragement my way.”

According to Brewer, Walworth used his church platform to help those recently released from prison. Walworth was a registered sex offender for a crime he committed decades ago in Texas.

“The things that he did were wrong, the things that he did were shameful, they deserve justice,” Brewer said. “But Mike made the decision that he wasn’t going to let the things in his past define him.”

Walworth’s funeral has been scheduled for Thursday night at Missionary Baptist Church.

