Tulsa couple receives 30-year sentence for the death of a toddler

TULSA, OK (KFOR) – A Tulsa couple has received 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler.

Emergency crews found a 2-year-old Michael Rigney unresponsive, with bruises on his arms and face, and suffering from a head injury in 2016. He later died from his injuries.

The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, said that she left the boy alone with Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, the day before his death. When she came home, she says that Taylor told her that Michael was already asleep for the night. The next morning, emergency crews received the call.

Taylor reportedly admitted to kicking Michael in the head after the boy bit him. He says Michael was knocked unconscious, and says he did not seek medical attention. Morgan was arrested for allegedly allowing the abuse.

KJRH reports that the couple was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for child neglect.

Information provided by KFOR.