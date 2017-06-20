Tulsa couple receives 30-year sentence for the death of a toddle - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa couple receives 30-year sentence for the death of a toddler

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Morgan and Taylor (Source News on 6) Morgan and Taylor (Source News on 6)

TULSA, OK (KFOR) – A Tulsa couple has received 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler.

Emergency crews found a 2-year-old Michael Rigney unresponsive, with bruises on his arms and face, and suffering from a head injury in 2016. He later died from his injuries.

The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, said that she left the boy alone with Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, the day before his death. When she came home, she says that Taylor told her that Michael was already asleep for the night. The next morning, emergency crews received the call.

Taylor reportedly admitted to kicking Michael in the head after the boy bit him. He says Michael was knocked unconscious, and says he did not seek medical attention. Morgan was arrested for allegedly allowing the abuse.

KJRH reports that the couple was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for child neglect.

Information provided by KFOR.  

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy Congress race

    Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy Congress race

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-06-20 07:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:20:35 GMT

    The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

    The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

  • GOP preparing for Senate health care vote, amid differences

    GOP preparing for Senate health care vote, amid differences

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-06-20 07:57:42 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:19:34 GMT

    Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.

    Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.

  • Tulsa couple receives 30-year sentence for the death of a toddler

    Tulsa couple receives 30-year sentence for the death of a toddler

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:01:45 GMT
    Morgan and Taylor (Source News on 6)Morgan and Taylor (Source News on 6)

    A Tulsa couple has received 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler. Emergency crews found a 2-year-old Michael Rigney unresponsive, with bruises on his arms and face, and suffering from a head injury in 2016. He later died from his injuries. The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, said that she left the boy alone with Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, the day before his death. 

    A Tulsa couple has received 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler. Emergency crews found a 2-year-old Michael Rigney unresponsive, with bruises on his arms and face, and suffering from a head injury in 2016. He later died from his injuries. The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, said that she left the boy alone with Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, the day before his death. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly