OHCE and 4-H team up for 4th annual “Sewing Day”

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, members of the Comanche County Oklahoma Home and Community Educators mentored Comanche County 4-H members for "Sewing Day.”

This is the fourth year that this project has taken place.

Carol Hart is the 4H Youth Educator with the Comanche County OSU Extension Office and she says that not all relevant life skills can be learned in the classroom.

"There are still a few Family and consumer science classes in our schools but it doesn't reach a lot of our youth. Through 4H and the OHCE working together, we can reach some of them that want to learn this skill that may not learn it otherwise,” explained Hart.

The sewing crafts made today will be donated to the Lawton Veterans Center.

