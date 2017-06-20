OHCE and 4-H team up for 4th annual “Sewing Day”

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
Check your hummus to make sure it is not on the recall list, as are some kinds of The House of Thaller's Hummus with Pine Nut Topping.
Check your hummus to make sure it is not on the recall list, as are some kinds of The House of Thaller's Hummus with Pine Nut Topping.
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.
Slowly warming up this week...
Slowly warming up this week...