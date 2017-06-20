New Oklahoma coach Riley's deal starts at $3.1 million

Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. Slight strengthening is possible.
