Animal Welfare in need of plastic pools

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton Animal Welfare needs your help this weekend for an event that will help clean their pets and keep them flea and tick free.

Lawton Animal Welfare is asking to the community to donate plastic pools for their pups' pool party coming up, Saturday. They'll use it this weekend to bathe the pups, but they'll also keep them for future outdoor activities.

Since the fleas and ticks are so bad right now, Lawton Animal Welfare says they need to get their dogs out and bathe them in flea and tick shampoo.



Russell Anderson, the Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare says this also gives their dogs a chance to get outside of the shelter and have fun, while staying cool in the summer heat. It may also even lead to helping them find a forever home.



"Getting them out to where they get to cool down in the summertime and actually still enjoy outside, that's huge for these animals," said Anderson. "If I can shoot a video of these animals playing in the pool and you got those beach goers and you got those water goers or they have a pool in their backyard and they want to know, hey can the dog swim...that may be a point that actually gets someone to come down here and adopt some of these animals."



The large plastic pools usually run about $8.00 dollars and the smaller pools are about $5.00 dollars. The pups pool party will be at the shelter off Southwest 6th Street this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

You can stop by Animal Welfare and drop off the pools anytime between Tuesday and Friday, 11a.m. to 6 p.m. If you would like to be a volunteer and help wash the pets, just contact animal welfare at 580-581-3219.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.