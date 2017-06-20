Semi-truck topples on Highway 7

COMANCHE CO., OK (KSWO)-A semi-truck toppled onto its side late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 7, just a couple miles east of the Lawton City limits.



This picture sent in by a 7News viewer show it was partially blocking one of the westbound lanes.



The Highway Patrol said it's unclear how the semi ended up on its side, but said the man driving it was not injured.



It only took about 15 minutes for a wrecker service to upright the truck and haul it away.

