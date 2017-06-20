Central Fire Station added to National Register of Historic Places

The White House aide says administration plans to introduce its tax overhaul during the first two weeks of September.
Prodigy, the skilled rapper and member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Depp, has died.
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
Lawton firefighters and retired firefighters celebrated Lawton's original fire station being added to the National Register of Historic Places on Tuesday.
