University of Oklahoma regents vote to raise tuition, fees

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - University of Oklahoma students will pay more for their education starting this fall under a plan approved by the OU Board of Regents.

OU spokesman Rowdy Gilbert says the board on Tuesday approved proposed 5 percent increases in tuition and fees for in-state graduate and undergraduate students.

The increases still must be approved by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Gilbert said the regents also approved proposals to raise tuition and fees for out-of-state undergraduate students by 6.5 percent and by 4.3 percent for out-of-state graduate students.

According to the university's website , tuition and fees for an in-state undergraduate student are $10,800 per year, meaning a 5 percent increase would raise the cost to $11,424 annually. The cost for non-resident undergraduates would rise from $24,977 to $26,600.

