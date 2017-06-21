Man who brought pot onto Tinker previously arrested for trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We are learning more about a man who was arrested after authorities say he brought more than 700 pounds of marijuana in a truck onto Tinker Air Force Base.

We first brought you this story yesterday morning. That suspect was caught while trying to get past the security guards. According to the Springfield-News Leader in Missouri, he was previously arrested and took a plea deal in 2015 for hauling more than 800 pounds of marijuana from California to New York. For that, he served 120 days in prison and was given five years of probation.

When he was caught at Tinker Air Force Base, agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics also found thousands of THC vape oils.

