Attorneys' sue over Oklahoma's new drunken driving law - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Attorneys' sue over Oklahoma's new drunken driving law

Source RNN Source RNN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A lawsuit by four attorneys alleges Oklahoma's new drunken driving law is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed Monday against Gov. Mary Fallin, state lawmakers, the state's public safety commissioner and two prosecutors asks the state Supreme Court to take the case.

The law signed by Fallin June 8 abolishes the appeals process for people trying to keep their licenses after being arrested for DUI and takes effect Nov. 1. Fallin later issued an order allowing an administrative hearing if the Department of Public Safety plans to take a person's license.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2sBdqGD ) the lawsuit by attorneys John Hunsucker, Charles Sifer, Stephen Fabian and Bruce Edge alleges the law denies a person the right to due process.

A spokesman for Fallin said the governor's office hasn't been served with the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP senators complain on eve of health care bill unveiling

    GOP senators complain on eve of health care bill unveiling

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:48:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:30:50 GMT

    Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

    Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

  • In Georgia, Handel thanks Trump and reaches out to Democrats

    In Georgia, Handel thanks Trump and reaches out to Democrats

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:19:25 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:30:43 GMT

    Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

    Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

  • Congress hears sinister tale of Russia election meddling

    Congress hears sinister tale of Russia election meddling

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:58:26 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:30:21 GMT
    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly