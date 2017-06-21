Attorneys' sue over Oklahoma's new drunken driving law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A lawsuit by four attorneys alleges Oklahoma's new drunken driving law is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed Monday against Gov. Mary Fallin, state lawmakers, the state's public safety commissioner and two prosecutors asks the state Supreme Court to take the case.

The law signed by Fallin June 8 abolishes the appeals process for people trying to keep their licenses after being arrested for DUI and takes effect Nov. 1. Fallin later issued an order allowing an administrative hearing if the Department of Public Safety plans to take a person's license.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2sBdqGD ) the lawsuit by attorneys John Hunsucker, Charles Sifer, Stephen Fabian and Bruce Edge alleges the law denies a person the right to due process.

A spokesman for Fallin said the governor's office hasn't been served with the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.