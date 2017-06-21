Report details Silver Bullet coaster malfunction

Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
Del City authorities are on the search for a burglar who has been wearing a bizarre disguise. He was caught on camera just this week throwing a rock through a glass door in a Dollar General store and then heading behind the counter wearing what looks like underwear on his head. He walked away without taking anything that time. He then appeared with the same disguise at a gas station 20 minutes later.
