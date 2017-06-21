Report details Silver Bullet coaster malfunction - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Report details Silver Bullet coaster malfunction

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) – We’re learning more about what caused a popular Oklahoma City amusement park roller coaster to not run properly for the third time in less than a year.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Department of Labor, the ride suffered a drop in air pressure which caused the system to shut down.

“A sensor found air pressure for the brake system to be below the minimum threshold and caused the ride to fault out and refuse to run as a safety precaution. Upon inspection, maintenance reset the warning system and allowed air pressure to build up, then sent the train home as normal,” the report states.

The investigator suspected back-to-back runs in combination with the heat caused the ride to throw a low air pressure warning. The inspector recommends more down time between runs on hot days to prevent the ride from stalling again.

No mechanical issues were found and the ride was allowed to reopen.

