F-16 crashes on takeoff in Houston

An F-16 from the 138th Fighter Wing stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston crashed while taking off during training exercises around 10:30 Wednesday morning.
Video from #abc13eyewitness shows smoke from where pilot ejected from F16 at Ellington Field. Here's what we know: https://t.co/esxu6cpgmo pic.twitter.com/eApc7leIYH— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 21, 2017
According to a press release, the pilot ejected from the plane and was being evaluated at a local medical facility.
