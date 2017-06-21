F-16 crashes on takeoff in Houston - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

F-16 crashes on takeoff in Houston

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
F-16 Fighting Falcon (Source AF.mil) F-16 Fighting Falcon (Source AF.mil)
PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (RNN Texoma) -

An F-16 from the 138th Fighter Wing stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston crashed while taking off during training exercises around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the pilot ejected from the plane and was being evaluated at a local medical facility.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

