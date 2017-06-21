OK child molester moves next door to his victim

BRISTOW, OK (KFOR) - An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting a little girl now lives next door to the victim.

“He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” said 21-year-old Danyelle Dyer.

Danyelle’s uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in just over the fence.

“When you have to see it, I can only imagine what it does to my daughter when she’s there and she has to witness it,” said Laurina Dyer. “She shouldn’t have to. Very heartbreaking.”

“Not only is my daughter feeling her past come back to haunt her, but a lot of years of rage and anger that I’ve kept under my collar is sitting right outside my door,” said Greg Dyer. “She’s had to bring her deepest, darkest secrets out for the public to view just to try to rid this person of her life.”

Danyelle wants the law changed so no victim every has to go through this again.

“It’s adding one word in there where it talks, where they can and can’t live, just adding ‘victim’ right there along with schools and playgrounds,” said Danyelle. “It’s very empowering for me because I feel like I’m making a difference and I didn’t share my story for nothing and that it is bringing about positive change. Whether it helps one woman and I can help one woman then I’m completely happy with that.”

“Supposedly he paid his debt to society and as long as he’s not near a church or a daycare or where children gather, he’s free to do as he wishes,” said her dad.

Information provided by KFOR.