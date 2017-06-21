Temporary road closure in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Temporary road closure in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Beginning June 21st through June 23rd, SW 6th St between SW Belmont and SW Grand will be closed.

Wastewater Maintenance Division will be working on repairs in that area.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly