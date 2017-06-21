More on the past criminal history of a Chickasha pastor found bu - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

More on the past criminal history of a Chickasha pastor found burned outside of his church

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CHICKASHA, OK (KOKH) — As investigators work to determine the circumstances around Michael Walworth's June 16th death outside of the First Missionary Baptist Church, FOX 25 has obtained court records from Texas that show the pastor had a criminal past.

Walworth criminal past out of Taylor County, Texas shows he pleaded guilty to an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge and an indecent exposure charge in 1998. He was a registered sex offender until 2014 when his sentence ended.

A neighbor says no one here knew about his past or the charges. Police have not said whether or not the charges have anything to do with Walworth's death.

The pastor's body was found burned just feet away from his home and church Friday morning. The murder is under investigation.

Information provided by KOKH. 

