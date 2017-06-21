USO office opens on Fort Sill - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

USO office opens on Fort Sill

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill soldiers have a new place to go to help them transition to civilian life.

The new United Service Organizations Transition Office opened yesterday inside the Soldier for Life Training Complex off Sheridan Road.

The opening has been about three years in the making with USO President J.D. Crouch wanting to help service members in their transition.

Fort Sill is one of the first 11 sites chosen for USO Transition Officers. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

