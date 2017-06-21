OKC officials work to change dangerous dog ordinance following deadly attack

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City Officials are trying to change the city's dangerous dog ordinance. They said it would help them better handle dangerous animals.
The idea comes after one woman was mauled to death by two dogs in Northwest Oklahoma City.
If the council approves the change, the definition of menacing dog will be updated to include any dog that tries to attack a person or pet or destroys property.
Dangerous dogs will also have to register annually with the city. Owners who violate the ordinance will also have to pay a $500 fine and could face jail time. The City Council will vote on the changes on July 5th.
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
