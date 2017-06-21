OKC officials work to change dangerous dog ordinance following d - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC officials work to change dangerous dog ordinance following deadly attack

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City Officials are trying to change the city's dangerous dog ordinance. They said it would help them better handle dangerous animals.

The idea comes after one woman was mauled to death by two dogs in Northwest Oklahoma City.

If the council approves the change, the definition of menacing dog will be updated to include any dog that tries to attack a person or pet or destroys property.

Dangerous dogs will also have to register annually with the city. Owners who violate the ordinance will also have to pay a $500 fine and could face jail time. The City Council will vote on the changes on July 5th.

