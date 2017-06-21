OK man wearing underwear on his head burglarizes businesses just for cigarettes

DEL CITY, OK (KSWO)- Del City authorities are on the search for a burglar who has been wearing a bizarre disguise.

He was caught on camera just this week throwing a rock through a glass door in a Dollar General store and then heading behind the counter wearing what looks like underwear on his head.

He walked away without taking anything that time. He then appeared with the same disguise at a gas station 20 minutes later.

That suspect was spotted at several thefts over the past month. Police say all of them have something in common.

"He doesn't waste any time, he goes straight for the cigarettes and straight out of the store… It helps identify the person that does the things, identify their MO, how they enter into the buildings and stuff like that,” said Captain Ted Kleber with the Del City Police Department.

So far, the suspect has taken off with several hundred dollars worth of cigarettes.

