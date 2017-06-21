OK man wearing underwear on his head burglarizes businesses just - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK man wearing underwear on his head burglarizes businesses just for cigarettes

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DEL CITY, OK (KSWO)- Del City authorities are on the search for a burglar who has been wearing a bizarre disguise.

He was caught on camera just this week throwing a rock through a glass door in a Dollar General store and then heading behind the counter wearing what looks like underwear on his head.

He walked away without taking anything that time. He then appeared with the same disguise at a gas station 20 minutes later.

That suspect was spotted at several thefts over the past month. Police say all of them have something in common.

"He doesn't waste any time, he goes straight for the cigarettes and straight out of the store…  It helps identify the person that does the things, identify their MO, how they enter into the buildings and stuff like that,” said Captain Ted Kleber with the Del City Police Department.

So far, the suspect has taken off with several hundred dollars worth of cigarettes.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AP sources: Senate GOP would halt Obamacare penalties, taxes

    AP sources: Senate GOP would halt Obamacare penalties, taxes

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:48:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:19:41 GMT

    Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

    Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

  • US officials underscore Russia threat to 2016 elections

    US officials underscore Russia threat to 2016 elections

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:58:26 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:19:18 GMT
    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • In Georgia, Republicans celebrate while Dems seek upsides

    In Georgia, Republicans celebrate while Dems seek upsides

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:19:25 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-21 22:43:47 GMT

    Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

    Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

    •   
Powered by Frankly