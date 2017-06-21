Gov Fallin retweets sneak peek of centennial time capsule on Twitter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're getting a look at the time capsule that will be sealed at the capitol's centennial celebration next month.

Governor Mary Fallin posted this picture on Twitter today. This capsule will be sealed during the celebration on July 26th. It won't be opened again until 2117.

One of the things that we know will go inside is a guest book - signed by those attending the celebration. No word yet on where the capsule will be placed once it's sealed.

