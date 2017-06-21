Sword attack injures two people in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police have a suspect in custody following a sword attack in Lawton this afternoon.

Just before 1:00 p.m., LPD responded to 7th St and G Avenue on an assault call. There were two victims at the scene, one had minor injuries, the other suffered a severe laceration. They were both transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived.

Rolando Galban turned himself in at the Lawton Police Station a short time later. He was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

