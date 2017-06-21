Russell Westbrook among finalists for ESPY Awards - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Russell Westbrook among finalists for ESPY Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook are among the finalists for best male athlete at the ESPY Awards.

Tennis star Serena Williams and gymnast Simone Biles are two of the finalists for best female athlete.

National League MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who both led their teams to championships, are the other finalists for best male athlete. Swimmer Katie Ledecky and Candace Parker of the WNBA champion LA Sparks are the other female nominees.

The Cubs, who won the World Series for the first time since 1908, are a nominee for best team. U.S. soccer midfielder Christian Pulisic and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are finalists for best breakthrough athlete.

The 25th ESPY Awards will be hosted by Peyton Manning on July 12 on ABC.

