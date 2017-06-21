Missing WWII soldier from OK identified

WASHINGTON DC (KTUL)— The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday Harold S. Hirschi, of Oklahoma City, has been identified and will be returned to his family.

The Oklahoma man went missing during World War II. Hirschi, an Army Air Forces Pvt. was assigned to Headquarters Squadron, 19th Bombardment Group on December 8, 1941, when the Japanese invaded the Philippine Islands. Hirschi was captured May 6, 1942, and taken to the Cabanatuan prisoner of war camp- where more than 2,500 prisoners of war died. Hirschi died November 19, 1942 at the Cabanatuan Camp hospital from an illness. Hirschi was buried with 13 fellow prisoners in a local camp cemetery.

Hirschi will be buried on June 28 in Georgia with full military honors. His name is recorded on the Wall of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetary. A rosette will be placed next to his name, indicating he has been accounted for.

DPAA says there are currently 73,052 service members still unaccounted for from WWII, and approximately 26,000 are assessed as possible recoverable.

Information provided by KTUL.