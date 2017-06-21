Missing WWII soldier from OK identified

A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
