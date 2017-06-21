Lawton STEM camp teaches students how to design race cars - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton STEM camp teaches students how to design race cars

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Learning to use technology as a tool. That was the purpose behind a free STEM camp for Lawton students today.

The company, Tech-Now hosted the camp.  The students had been learning all aspects of technology, from production - to marketing. 

They'd been designing race cars on the computer.  They then printed them out, glued them together. It all led up to today which was race day.

We spoke with the President of Tech-now who talks about how critical these camps are.

“I think that it's important for our students to have an understanding of what technology is really about it's not a video game player it's not a toy it is a tool that allows us to do things that we simply can't do without those tools,” said Rick Derennaux.

The president hopes the students will take the information they learned not only into the classroom - but into the real world as well.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

