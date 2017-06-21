Oklahoma officials, others dispute California climate claim - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma officials, others dispute California climate claim

By KEN MILLER and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's attorney general and insurance commissioner have sent separate letters signed by other state attorneys general, insurance commissioners and one governor asking California's insurance commissioner to stop asking insurance companies in his state to disclose their investments in fossil fuels and to divest from the coal industry.

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones says the investments may be risky due to a move from fossil fuels to renewable energy because of climate change.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Wednesday he sent a letter signed by 11 other state attorney generals and Kentucky's governor because the idea the investments are risky is wrong, threatens energy and insurance companies and violates the U.S. Constitution.

A similar letter sent by Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak is signed by five other state insurance commissioners.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AP sources: Senate GOP would halt Obamacare penalties, taxes

    AP sources: Senate GOP would halt Obamacare penalties, taxes

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:48:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:19:41 GMT

    Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

    Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

  • US officials underscore Russia threat to 2016 elections

    US officials underscore Russia threat to 2016 elections

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:58:26 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:19:18 GMT
    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • In Georgia, Republicans celebrate while Dems seek upsides

    In Georgia, Republicans celebrate while Dems seek upsides

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:19:25 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-21 22:43:47 GMT

    Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

    Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

    •   
Powered by Frankly