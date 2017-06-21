Oklahoma officials, others dispute California climate claim

By KEN MILLER and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's attorney general and insurance commissioner have sent separate letters signed by other state attorneys general, insurance commissioners and one governor asking California's insurance commissioner to stop asking insurance companies in his state to disclose their investments in fossil fuels and to divest from the coal industry.

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones says the investments may be risky due to a move from fossil fuels to renewable energy because of climate change.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Wednesday he sent a letter signed by 11 other state attorney generals and Kentucky's governor because the idea the investments are risky is wrong, threatens energy and insurance companies and violates the U.S. Constitution.

A similar letter sent by Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak is signed by five other state insurance commissioners.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.