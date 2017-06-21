Oklahoma officials, others dispute California climate claim

Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
