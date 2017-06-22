Fire reported at Lawton storage building

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters in Lawton have put out a storage building fire.

It happened in the 2400 block of Lee Boulevard.

According to scanner traffic, crews responded to a report of a structure fire around 5:45 Thursday morning.

Firefighters said they got there in time to prevent any damage on the inside of a storage unit.

Our photographer at the scene said a car next to the storage unit was also damaged, though the extent is not known.

It's not clear exactly what started the blaze.

