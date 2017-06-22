Fire reported at Lawton storage building

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.
Lawton police say detectives are now investigating a reported home invasion robbery Thursday morning
Lawton police say detectives are now investigating a reported home invasion robbery Thursday morning
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.