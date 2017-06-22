LPD investigating reported home invasion robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say detectives are now investigating a reported home invasion robbery Thursday morning.

The crime was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Northwest Euclid Avenue.

There's no word so far on if anyone was hurt or arrested, but crews on scene did see the State Medical Examiner on scene.

LPD says more information will be released as it becomes available.

Stay with 7News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.