LPD investigating reported home invasion robbery

Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.
