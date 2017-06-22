Oklahoma man, 18, dies in crash during police pursuit - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma man, 18, dies in crash during police pursuit

JAY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving crashed while he was leading a law officer on a police pursuit.

An OHP report says Shane Russell of Grove died in the crash shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The report says Russell was driving the truck on a Delaware County road near Jay and being pursued by a county deputy when the truck went off the roadway and overturned. A passenger was treated and released at a hospital for head and other injuries.

The report does not say why the deputy was pursuing Russell and that the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

