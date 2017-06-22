Oklahoma man, 18, dies in crash during police pursuit

JAY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving crashed while he was leading a law officer on a police pursuit.

An OHP report says Shane Russell of Grove died in the crash shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The report says Russell was driving the truck on a Delaware County road near Jay and being pursued by a county deputy when the truck went off the roadway and overturned. A passenger was treated and released at a hospital for head and other injuries.

The report does not say why the deputy was pursuing Russell and that the crash is still under investigation.

