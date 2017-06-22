Man fatally shot by officer in southeastern Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man fatally shot by officer in southeastern Oklahoma

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MILLERTON, Okla. (AP) - A law enforcement officer in southeastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who authorities say was armed with a knife.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the fatal shooting happened Wednesday in Millerton, about 175 miles (281 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. According to the OSBI, a McCurtain County sheriff's deputy and a Valliant police officer responded to a domestic altercation call and encountered a man, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Francisco Valenzuela.

Authorities say Valenzuela had forced his way into a home and ignored officers' commands to drop a knife he was holding.

The OSBI says one of the officers shot Valenzuela after he reportedly threatened the officers with the knife. Authorities say Valenzuela died at McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

The agency did not say which officer shot Valenzuela.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'

    Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-06-22 08:00:11 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:30:25 GMT

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

  • No 'tapes:' Trump says he did not record meetings with Comey

    No 'tapes:' Trump says he did not record meetings with Comey

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:18:22 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:28:41 GMT

    President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey. 

    President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey. 

  • OBI Assists with Blood Needs During Tropical Storm Cindy

    OBI Assists with Blood Needs During Tropical Storm Cindy

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:28:19 GMT

    Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking for life-saving blood donations to help service millions of people threatened throughout the Gulf Coast OBI has already sent more than 300 total units of blood to The Blood Center in New Orleans and LifeShare Blood Centers. “It is not unusual for the Oklahoma Blood Institute to be contacted when there are natural disasters in our country,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

    Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking for life-saving blood donations to help service millions of people threatened throughout the Gulf Coast OBI has already sent more than 300 total units of blood to The Blood Center in New Orleans and LifeShare Blood Centers. “It is not unusual for the Oklahoma Blood Institute to be contacted when there are natural disasters in our country,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

    •   
Powered by Frankly