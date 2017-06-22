New details in Lawton sword attack

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking for life-saving blood donations to help service millions of people threatened throughout the Gulf Coast OBI has already sent more than 300 total units of blood to The Blood Center in New Orleans and LifeShare Blood Centers. “It is not unusual for the Oklahoma Blood Institute to be contacted when there are natural disasters in our country,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.
