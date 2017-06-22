New details in Lawton sword attack - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New details in Lawton sword attack

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police responded to an assault with a dangerous weapon call June 21st around 12:45 p.m. at J&I Home Improvement on G Avenue.

Officers made contact with a victim with a severe laceration to his left forearm and knee. The victim told police he was sleeping at a friend’s house on the couch when Rolando Galban, a resident of the home, entered and became irate that his roommate had allowed the victim into the home.

According to the victim, Galban attacked his roommate first with a large knife or sword before turning the blade on him. The victim was struck in the elbow and leg. Both victims ran from the home and Galban left southbound on foot.

Both victims were located and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Galban was later dropped off at the Lawton Police Department station by his mother. Galban was placed under arrest for assault with a dangerous weapon. Officers were not able to locate the weapon used in the assault.

