Fireworks are banned in Lawton city limits, lakes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As you begin to your Independence Day celebration, the City of Lawton would like to remind you that firework discharge is prohibited in Lawton city limits and on all Lawton properties, to include Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth.

However, the public is invited to the Lawton Fort Sill celebration at the Freedom Festival in Elmer Thomas Park on July 1st.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.